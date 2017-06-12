800

Education News

2017 Baseball Draft Selections

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 10:07 pm 06/12/2017 10:07pm
Monday, June 12
First Round

1. Minnesota, Royce Lewis, ss, Jserra Catholic HS, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

2. Cincinnati, Hunter Greene, rhp, Notre Dame HS, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

3. San Diego, MacKenzie Gore, lhp, Whiteville (NC) HS.

4. Tampa Bay, Brendan McKay, 1b, Louisville.

5. Atlanta, Kyle Wright, rhp, Vanderbilt.

6. Oakland, Austin Beck, of, North Davidon HS, Lexington, N.C.

7. Arizona, Pavin Smith, 1b, Virginia.

8. Philadelphia, Adam Haseley, of, Virginia.

9. Milwaukee, Keston Hiura, 2b, UC Irvine.

10. L.A. Angels, Jordon Adell, of, Ballard HS, Louisville, Ky.

11. Chicago White Sox, Jake Burger, 3b, Missouri State.

12. Pittsburgh, Shane Baz, rhp, Concordia Lutheran HS, Tomball, Texas.

13. Miami, Trevor Rogers, lhp, Carlsbad (NM) HS.

14. Kansas City, Nick Pratto, 1b, Huntington Beach (Calif.) HS.

15. Houston, J.B. Bukauskas, rhp, North Carolina.

16. N.Y. Yankees, Clarke Schmidt, rhp, South Carolina.

17. Seattle, Evan White, 1b, Kentucky.

18. Detroit, Alex Faedo, rhp, Florida.

19. San Francisco, Heliot Ramos, of, Leadership Christian Academy, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

20. N.Y. Mets, David Peterson, lhp, Oregon.

21. Baltimore, DL Hall, lhp, Valdosta (Ga.) HS.

22. Toronto, Logan Warmoth, ss, North Carolina.

23. L.A. Dodgers, Jeren Kendall, of, Vanderbilt.

24. Boston, Tanner Houck, rhp, Missouri.

25. Washington, Seth Romero, lhp, Houston.

26. Texas, Bubba Thompson, of, McGill-Toolen Catholic HS, Mobile, Ala.

27. Chicago Cubs, Brendon Little, lhp, State College of Florida.

28. Toronto (from Cleveland), Nate Pearson, rhp, UCF.

29. Texas (from Colorado), Christopher Seise, ss, West Orange HS, Winter Garden, Fla.

30. Chicago Cubs (from St. Louis), Alex Lange, rhp, LSU.

Education News