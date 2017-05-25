Education News

Woman plans guilty plea in Sandy Hook parent threat case

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 9:49 am 05/25/2017 09:49am
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An attorney for a Florida woman says she will plead guilty to threatening a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a school in Connecticut.

The public defender for 57-year-old Lucy Richards said in court papers filed Wednesday the case will be resolved in a guilty plea. Richards failed to appear at a March plea hearing and was later arrested at her Tampa-area home.

Under the previous agreement, Richards was to plead guilty to a charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure for threatening Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Prosecutors said Richards told them the shooting was a hoax.

Terms of a new plea agreement have not been made public.

Education News