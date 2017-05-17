Education News

Trump to address graduates of US Coast Guard Academy

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:25 am 05/17/2017 11:25am
President Donald Trump waves as he walks off Air Force One at Groton-New London Airport in Groton, Conn., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Trump is giving the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived in Connecticut to address graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The president’s appearance Wednesday comes amid reports that Trump personally appealed to now-fired FBI Director James Comey to abandon the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The allegations are based on notes Comey wrote after he met with Trump earlier this year. Associates shared the contents of Comey’s notes with the media.

The White House has denied the reports.

Trump is scheduled to give the commencement address for the newest crop of soon-to-be commissioned Coast Guard officers.

It is the president’s second appearance before graduates this commencement season. Last Saturday, Trump addressed graduates of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

