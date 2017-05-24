The Latest: University of Missouri introduces new chancellor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the introduction of the new chancellor of the University of Missouri’s Columbia campus (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The University of Missouri System’s president says the new chancellor of the flagship campus in Columbia is the right person to lead the school as it faces challenges that are “very urgent and compelling.”

System President Mun Choi made his comments Wednesday while introducing State University of New York provost and executive vice chancellor Alexander Cartwright as the next chancellor of the Columbia campus.

Cartwright is the first permanent replacement for R. Bowen Loftin, who resigned under pressure in November 2015 amid protests over the school’s handling of racial issues.

Cartwright will be tasked with addressing the school’s lingering racial discord, which administrators have partly blamed for slumping enrollment and revenue.

10:10 a.m.

