Sources: NAACP president won’t be returning as leader

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 2:25 pm 05/19/2017 02:25pm
In this photo taken March 3, 2017, NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks outside the Justice Department in Washington. Sources tell The Associated Press that Brooks will not be returning as the civil rights organization's leader when his contract expires this summer. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sources tell The Associated Press that NAACP President Cornell William Brooks will not be returning as the civil rights organization’s leader when his contract expires this summer.

The sources close to the organization spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of a Friday conference call by the NAACP. A call to the organization’s national headquarters in Baltimore was not immediately returned.

The NAACP said its call would discuss an “organization-wide refresh and strategic re-envisioning to determine how best to position the organization to confront head-on the many challenges of today’s volatile political, media and social climates.”

A national search for a new leader is expected to begin this summer.

Brooks has been president since 2014.

