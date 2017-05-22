Education News

Police investigate hazing at private college in Minnesota

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 9:49 am 05/22/2017 09:49am
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Administrators at a private college in Minnesota say 13 students have been suspended over a hazing incident involving extreme drinking as part of an initiation into a secret social club.

The school says police are also investigating an alleged sexual assault that followed the hazing at Carleton College.

A letter from Carleton College President Steven Poskanzer to students, faculty and staff says the hazing April 28 was part of an initiation into a secret coed social club. The liberal arts college of about 2,000 students in Northfield, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Minneapolis, doesn’t have fraternities or sororities.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2qMg79B ) reports that the school declined to talk about the assault allegation and how, or if, it was connected to hazing.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

