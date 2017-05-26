Education News

Judge blocks further discipline over racist Instagram posts

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 7:30 pm 05/26/2017 07:30pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a California school district not to take any additional disciplinary action against four students over their responses to racist Instagram posts.

The Albany Unified School District suspended the four after they left comments on the Instagram account or indicated they “liked” a post. Albany is in the San Francisco Bay Area next to Berkeley.

U.S. District Judge James Donato on Friday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the district from imposing any additional discipline against the students. One of them was facing an expulsion hearing in June.

Donato said the students’ lawsuit challenging their suspensions raises serious First Amendment questions.

The racist posts included nooses drawn around the necks of a black student and coach. The district has said it intends to defend itself.

