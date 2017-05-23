Education News

Attorney: plea agreement near in Jewish center bomb plot

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 11:40 am 05/23/2017 11:40am
MIAMI (AP) — A defense attorney says a plea agreement is near for a man accused of plotting to bomb a South Florida synagogue and Jewish school in support of the Islamic State extremist group.

The attorney for 41-year-old James Medina said in court papers filed Tuesday that negotiations with prosecutors on a proposed guilty plea are nearly complete. Medina previously pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and to damage religious property.

The FBI says Medina plotted with an undercover informant to bomb the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in April 2016 during Passover. Medina was arrested after the informant provided him with a real-looking dummy bomb.

FBI recordings show Medina allegedly supported the Islamic State group and claimed an obligation to attack Jews in the U.S.

