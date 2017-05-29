Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » As Americans take on…

As Americans take on more debt, some pockets of concern

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 10:00 am 05/29/2017 10:00am
Share
FILE - In this July 18, 2012, file photo, a pedestrian walks past credit card logos posted on a downtown storefront in Atlanta. After a stint of frugality, Americans have returned to their borrowing ways. But are they getting into the kinds of debt trouble that lead to recessions? In 2017, U.S. consumers now owe roughly $12.73 trillion to banks and other lenders for mortgages, car loans and credit card spending, according to the New York Federal Reserve. That exceeds even the total before the last financial crisis. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — After a stint of frugality, Americans have returned to their borrowing ways. But are they getting into the kinds of trouble that lead to recessions?

The stress points are in auto loans, credit cards and student loans.

Student loans have become a greater proportion of the debt Americans owe. People are also borrowing more money to buy cars and are financing them for longer periods of time. Credit card debt has risen from $659 billion in 2014 to $746 billion last year, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve.

Economists generally say people’s willingness to borrow is a good thing, because it shows confidence in their futures. And while the debt may cause individual problems, it’s not as widespread as the housing market travails a decade ago.

Topics:
Business & Finance Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » As Americans take on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Education News