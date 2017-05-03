Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » 3 centenarian sisters honored…

3 centenarian sisters honored at Ohio high school graduation

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 7:28 am 05/31/2017 07:28am
Share

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Three centenarian sisters have been honored at the final graduation ceremony of the Ohio high school they attended.

Hazel Jarrell, who is 104 years old, was a member of the class of 1932 at Canton Township High School, the first graduating class at the school now known as Canton South High School in northeastern Ohio.

Two of Jarrell’s sisters, 102-year-old Irene Jarrell and 100-year-old Ruth Jarrell Gerber Hall, were also graduates of the school.

The Repository reports (http://bit.ly/2rTit7C ) the three were recognized at Tuesday’s Canton South High School graduation.

The school is scheduled for demolition in a couple months and will be replaced by a new facility that’s almost done.

Hazel Jarrell says she’s saddened at the school’s demise but understands that a new building is needed.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

Topics:
Education News Latest News Life & Style
Home » Latest News » Education News » 3 centenarian sisters honored…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ghost town for sale

The collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style buildings in Connecticut includes an old-time general store and a covered bridge.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Education News