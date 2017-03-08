5:33 pm, March 8, 2017
Trump’s education adviser promotes private schools

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 4:14 pm 03/08/2017 04:14pm
Jason Botel, President Donald Trump's education adviser, speaks at a conference of education advocates in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Botel said American families should be able to choose from various school options for their children, including private schools. (AP Photo/Maria Danilova)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House education adviser says American families should have various school options for their children, including private schools.

Jason Botel told a National PTA conference on Wednesday that some children may not thrive in traditional public or charter schools and should have an opportunity to attend private schools.

Botel says: “We need an education landscape that offers high quality options to all students and parents.”

Botel’s message highlighted the focus of the Trump administration on school choice. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is a longtime charter school advocate, and Trump recently visited a small, private Catholic school in Florida to promote private-school voucher programs.

Teachers unions fiercely oppose that agenda, saying it will defund traditional public schools.

