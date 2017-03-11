10:06 am, March 11, 2017
Test meant to screen teachers instead weeded out minorities

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 9:58 am
This March 8, 2017 photo shows the front page of a document explaining a certification exam known as the Academic Literacy Skills Test, designed to measure the reading and writing skills of aspiring teachers, in New York. New York state education officials are poised to scrap the test which critics say is racially biased, redundant and a poor predictor of who will succeed as teacher. But backers of the test say eliminating it could put weak teachers in classrooms. (AP Photo/Barbara Woike)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is poised to scrap a literacy test for people trying to become teachers, in part because an outsized percentage of black and Hispanic candidates were failing.

The state Board of Regents on Monday is expected to adopt the recommendation of a task force to eliminate the exam, known as the Academic Literacy Skills Test.

Critics of the exam said it is redundant and a poor predictor of who will succeed as a teacher.

Backers of the test say eliminating it could put weak teachers in classrooms.

Just 46 percent of Hispanic and 41 percent of black test takers passed it on the first try, compared with 64 percent of white candidates.

The test was among four assessments for prospective teachers introduced in the 2013-2014 school year.

Education News