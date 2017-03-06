12:59 pm, March 6, 2017
Scalia family donates justice’s papers to Harvard Law School

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:50 pm 03/06/2017 12:50pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Harvard Law School says the family of the late Justice Antonin Scalia will donate his papers to the school’s library.

The school announced Monday that the collection would include Scalia’s writings from his tenure on the Supreme Court as well as his time as a federal appeals court judge, law professor and service in other government posts.

A statement from the school says the collection will be available for research on a schedule agreed upon by the Scalia family and the library. Papers from Scalia’s work as a justice and appeals court judge will start being accessible in 2020, but material related to specific cases won’t be opened during the lifetime of other justices or judges involved in the case.

Scalia graduated from Harvard Law School in 1960.

Education News
