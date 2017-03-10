2:37 pm, March 10, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Maryland will join other states in a lawsuit opposing President Donald Trump’s revised temporary travel ban, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced.

Parents question school’s slave auction poster assignment

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 2:31 pm 03/10/2017 02:31pm
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Posters for slave auctions created by fifth-graders have been removed from the wall of a New Jersey elementary school hallway after some parents questioned the assignment.

The South Orange School District is planning a community meeting to discuss whether the assignment is appropriate for fifth-graders.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2nnpTtT) that Superintendent John Ramos said in a note to parents that the project at South Mountain Elementary School is part of a larger Colonial America unit that’s been used for 10 years.

One poster listed the names of available slaves, who included 12-year-old Anne, described as “a fine housegirl.” Another poster says, “All slaves raised on the plantation of John Carter,” and specifies that only cash is accepted.

Ramos says the projects should have been accompanied by an explanation.

___

Online: http://bit.ly/2mQMfXP

Education News