Princeton University says student’s lawsuit is meritless

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 7:01 pm 03/10/2017 07:01pm
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton University says a gender discrimination lawsuit filed against it by a former graduate student is meritless and contains a series of inaccurate accusations.

A student dubbed John Doe filed the lawsuit in federal court in New Jersey on Thursday. He alleges because he’s a man the university didn’t take seriously his reports that he was sexually assaulted twice by a man he was dating or that he had attempted suicide.

Princeton received notice of the lawsuit Friday. It says the lawsuit repeatedly mischaracterizes how it handled the student’s case. It says it “responds seriously and compassionately to victims of sexual misconduct and those with mental health issues.”

The student’s lawsuit seeks financial damages.

Princeton says it’s confident it will prevail.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Education News