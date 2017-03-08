1:03 pm, March 8, 2017
Latin word replaced on University of Texas tower memorial

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 12:40 pm 03/08/2017 12:40pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The incorrect form of a Latin word has been replaced on a granite memorial for victims of the 1966 University of Texas tower shooting.

The Austin American-Statesman (http://atxne.ws/2lYVhOd ) reports that names of the 17 people slain were etched on the monument below the Latin word “Interfectum,” equivalent to the English word “killed.”

But UT classics professors say it’s grammatically incorrect and negative in tone. The professors weren’t consulted before the memorial was dedicated on the 50th anniversary of sniper Charles Whitman’s attack last August.

The memorial has since been covered with a stone panel reading, “Interfecti August 1, 1966,” making the reference personal and plural.

Cook-Walden Funeral Home donated the stone panel with the proper wording. University of Texas spokesman J.B. Bird says the school paid $600 for installation.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

Education News