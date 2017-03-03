10:02 am, March 8, 2017
3 teens send anonymous apology, $50 for library swastika

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 9:31 am 03/08/2017 09:31am
EXETER, Pa. (AP) — Three teenagers have delivered an anonymous apology note and $50 to the Pennsylvania library where they sprayed a swastika using shaving cream in a parking lot.

The teens left the envelope containing the note and the money in a book depository at the Exeter Community Library. Police and firefighters were called to wash away the graffiti on Friday. The envelope was found by library workers on Monday.

The teens’ note says they are “three stupid teenagers apologizing for our heinous acts.”

The teens go on to say that they didn’t intend to offend or hurt anyone.

The teens say they “all have religious roots and did not intentionally mean this as any form of hate speech or dislikeness towards any culture.”

The teens apologized and say they’ll never do anything like that again.

