Wisconsin Gov. Walker to release different-looking budget

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 11:57 am 02/08/2017 11:57am
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to put forward a state budget that looks far different than the ones from his first six years in office.

Walker has said the budget he’s releasing Wednesday will have a huge boost for schools, sizeable tuition cuts for college students groaning under debt and increased tax breaks for the working poor.

The famously tightfisted Walker’s shift likely has a lot to do with positioning for a third term in 2018. Democrats, and even some Republicans who control the Legislature, say his plan is unrealistic and designed to boost his approval rating before another run for office.

Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach says the budget is “more of an investment in Scott Walker’s re-election than it is in we the people of Wisconsin.”

Consumer News Education News Government News Latest News Money News
