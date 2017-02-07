11:01 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » University of Missouri launches…

University of Missouri launches Institute for Korean Studies

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 4:04 pm 02/07/2017 04:04pm
Share

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is launching a new Institute for Korean Studies.

Co-directors will be assistant history professor C. Harrison Kim and assistant political science professor Sheena Greitens, who is Gov. Eric Greitens’ wife.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2kPDGLB ) the institute will foster research on South and North Korea. Kim says the university has a long history of academic research on Korea but faculty members hadn’t come together to establish an institute.

Sheena Greitens says one of the institute’s goals will be to raise the university’s profile in Korean research. She has a personal interest because one of her adopted sisters is from Korea.

The institute will launch Thursday with a speech by Grace Jo, a North Korean refugee who became a U.S. citizen and advocate for human rights.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » University of Missouri launches…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Education News