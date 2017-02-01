5:21 pm, February 1, 2017
The Latest: Dad: drive-by victim was to join Army Reserves

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 5:10 pm 02/01/2017 05:10pm
Lawrence Williams Jr., holding his 7-year-old daughter, weeps on his pastor's shoulder Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after talking briefly to reporters about the death of his 18-year-old son, Lawrence Williams IV, in a drive-by shooting outside a New Orleans high school Tuesday night. New Orleans police said the drive-by shooting in front of Edna Karr High School during a basketball game killed Williams and another man. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on a shooting outside a New Orleans school (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The father of an 18-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting in front of a New Orleans high school says his son was in Tulane University’s culinary catering program and was planning to join the Army Reserves.

Lawrence Williams Jr. said Lawrence Williams IV had never been in trouble.

He said Wednesday that his son and a friend wanted to see Tuesday night’s basketball game at Edna Karr High School, where he graduated two years ago.

The two were unable to get in.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said investigators don’t know a motive for the shooting.

The coroner’s office said in an email that the other victim’s identity had not been confirmed.

Williams talked to Mayor Mitch Landrieu on Wednesday after the mayor and others met with students at Karr, a college prep school.

Williams then spoke briefly to reporters.

___

11:40 a.m.

New Orleans police say a drive-by shooting killed two men in front of a high school during a basketball game.

Local media report that Edna Karr High School’s auditorium was at capacity and was locked down for more than an hour Tuesday night.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said the men were in a car after being turned away from the game.

He says the bullets apparently came from a silver sedan.

Harrison says one victim died on the school lawn; the other, at a hospital.

School officials told local media that one victim graduated from Karr two years ago. A police news release says neither was a current student.

It says both men had multiple bullet wounds, and the coroner will identify the two after an autopsy.

