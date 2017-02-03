12:46 am, February 5, 2017
Sheriff: Man walked on school bus to slap teen

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:15 pm 02/03/2017 05:15pm
ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 36-year-old man walked onto a South Carolina school bus and smacked a student who had bothered his girlfriend’s daughter.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a news release that Karl Williams was charged with disturbing schools and interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Matthews says when the school bus from Lugoff-Elgin High School dropped off his girlfriend’s daughter Tuesday, Williams walked onto the bus and slapped a 16-year-old boy in the head. He then left the bus.

The incident was captured by a camera on the school bus.

The sheriff says Williams was arrested the next day. He was released on $2,400 bond and it wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

