12:37 pm, February 21, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT At 12:15 p.m., listen to a news conference about the departure of giant panda Bao Bao.

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Senator: Trade jobs better…

Senator: Trade jobs better for inner-city kids than college

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 12:30 pm 02/21/2017 12:30pm
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate Education Committee chairman is being criticized for saying minority students from “inner city” public schools would do better in vocational careers than in college.

Republican Sen. John Eichelberger (EYE’-kuhl-bur-gur) said during a town hall last week that minority students are being pushed toward college and are dropping out. He says they’d succeed in a less-intensive track.

His comments were reported by the Carlisle Sentinel.

Eichelberger, who’s white, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that he blames failing urban school systems, not skin color, for minority students dropping out of college.

Democratic Sen. Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia says Eichelberger should be removed from the committee chairmanship. Hughes says many minority students are victims of Pennsylvania’s unfair school-funding system and some drop out of college because they can’t afford it.

Topics:
Congress News Education News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Senator: Trade jobs better…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Education News