12:21 pm, February 15, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, President Trump holds a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Reports: Student rammed hotel…

Reports: Student rammed hotel window before fatal fall

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 12:15 pm 02/15/2017 12:15pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Witnesses told police a University of Southern Mississippi student who fell to his death early Saturday repeatedly rammed a window in a New Orleans hotel before breaking through it.

The witness accounts of the death of 20-year-old Cole D. Whaley are in a police report detailed by New Orleans news outlets Wednesday.

One witness said Whaley was yelling and screaming in the hotel room before his fall. Another said he yelled “Let’s go swimming” and rammed the window three times before it broke. He fell from the 11th story to a fourth-floor pool deck.

Authorities say the results of toxicology tests are not in yet.

Whaley’s obituary said he was from Spanish Fort, Alabama. Mississippi media reported he was in New Orleans for a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity function.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Reports: Student rammed hotel…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

Education News