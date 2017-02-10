12:17 pm, February 10, 2017
Protesters greet DeVos in her first visit to a public school

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 11:59 am 02/10/2017 11:59am
Jennifer Ibrahim participates in a demonstration outside Jefferson Middle School in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos paid her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle. (AP Photo/Maria Danilova)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several dozen protesters are gathered outside a public school where Betsy DeVos is paying her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle.

DeVos visited Jefferson Middle School in southwest DC early Friday. About 50 protesters gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting “We fight back!”

DeVos has previously worked to promote charter schools and school voucher programs, which her critics say would hurt public schools. She was confirmed for the job by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margins, after two Republicans opposed her.

Journalists were prevented from entering the school to cover the event.

Education News Government News Latest News
