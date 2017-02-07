11:02 am, February 8, 2017
Education News

Post White House, Biden collaborating with 2 universities

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 12:18 pm
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Now that he’s left the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden will split his time between programs at the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania.

Officials announced Tuesday that Biden will establish a new domestic policy institute at the University of Delaware and will head a foreign policy institute for the University of Pennsylvania. The foreign policy center will be located in Washington, D.C., but Biden also will have an office on the Penn campus in Philadelphia.

Biden will be founding chair of UD’s Biden Institute, a research and policy center focused on issues including the economy, the environment, civil rights and criminal justice. It will be part of the university’s School of Public Policy and Administration.

He has been named Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where he will lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

