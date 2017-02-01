5:37 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Police: Shots fired in…

Police: Shots fired in Boston schools HQ; no one injured

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:59 am 02/01/2017 09:59am
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Police have responded to a report of shots fired in the lobby of the building that houses Boston Public Schools administrative offices.

There were no reports of injuries after police responded Wednesday morning in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

According to broadcast reports, one person has been detained and a gun was recovered.

No additional information was immediately available.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Police: Shots fired in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Education News