Police: 1 fraternity brother dead, 1 arrested after fight

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one of two fraternity brothers involved in a fight near their central Pennsylvania university campus later died, and the other member was arrested on an assault charge.

Indiana Borough police allege that 20-year-old Caleb Zweig was choked during the altercation just after 11 p.m. Friday near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.

Police said the Rockville, Maryland man later died at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The coroner is awaiting results of toxicology and other tests.

Authorities said 19-year-old Brady DiStefano was charged with aggravated assault. University spokeswoman Michelle Fryling said both students were members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Prosecutors said DiStefano was taken to the county jail with no bond immediately set; it was unclear whether he had an attorney.