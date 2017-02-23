6:40 am, February 23, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Two left lanes of northbound I-295 get by a serious crash at Malcolm X Avenue.

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Penn State graduate assistants…

Penn State graduate assistants petition for union

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 5:53 am 02/23/2017 05:53am
Share

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Penn State graduate student assistants are seeking union representation.

A group called the Coalition of Graduate Employees at PSU filed a petition for a union election with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board on Wednesday. CGEPSU represents over 3,700 graduate assistants.

The group says its members want more say in determining pay, benefits and working conditions. CGEPSU claims Penn State makes these decisions without any student input.

A representative from Penn State issued a statement saying the school’s graduate assistants are “students first”.

Penn State graduate assistants currently receive stipends and grants that cover tuition costs. The school also offers the assistants health insurance coverage.

According to the Coalition of Graduate Employee Unions, there are currently 32 graduate employee unions in the U.S.

Topics:
Education News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Penn State graduate assistants…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Education News