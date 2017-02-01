5:37 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Olympians gather on Capitol…

Olympians gather on Capitol Hill for women in sports day

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:13 pm 02/01/2017 12:13pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympians and leaders in the sports community are celebrating the 31st annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

They’re gathering Wednesday in Washington for a panel on Capitol Hill to discuss athletic opportunities. Olympic gold medalists Benita Fitzgerald Mosely in track and Esther Lofgren in rowing are among the panelists.

The theme of “Expanding Opportunity” emphasizes the rights provided by Title IX ahead of the 45th anniversary of the law, which opened doors for girls and women in high school and collegiate sports around the country.

The sports coalition will meet with the Office on Women’s Health and members of the House and Senate. Nationally, thousands of sports educators, coaches, athletic departments and community centers will host events in all 50 states.

___

Online:

http://www.ngwsd.org

http://www.womenssportsfoundation.org

Topics:
31st annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day Education News Latest News Local News Olympians Sports sports community Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Olympians gather on Capitol…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Education News