12:35 am, February 21, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Officials: Women's college raises…

Officials: Women’s college raises record-high $486 million

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 12:31 am 02/21/2017 12:31am
Share

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A private liberal arts college for women says the Massachusetts school has raised a record-high $486 million.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2kGnrlf ) Smith College in Northampton announced on Monday its “Women for the World” campaign significantly surpassed its goal of raising $450 million. The campaign launched in the fall of 2012. The school says it’s the “largest and most successful” campaign a women’s college has ever undertaken.

The college’s “Reimagining the Liberal Arts” initiative will use $184 million on new professorships, majors and facilities, including the Jill Ker Conway Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

The school says $181 million will go toward yearly operating costs and other initiatives.

More than $100 million will support financial aid, most of which will be set aside for more than 100 new scholarships.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Officials: Women's college raises…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Education News