6:31 pm, February 17, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Louisiana high school fires…

Louisiana high school fires coach who banned Alabama staff

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 6:21 pm 02/17/2017 06:21pm
Share

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — David Feaster, the coach in Louisiana who famously banned Alabama’s recruiters from visiting his high school, has been fired.

Bossier City Parkway High School principal Waylon Bates said in a statement released Friday that he and Feaster “do not share the same philosophy or vision” for the school’s athletics. Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith confirmed that Feaster remains employed as a math and physical education teacher.

Feaster told the Shreveport Times that Bates cited insubordination, for not seeking approval of his ban of Alabama coach Nick Saban and staff from the school. Feaster told the newspaper he made the decision under the school’s previous principal because of what he felt was unethical recruiting practices by the Crimson Tide.

Parkway reached the Louisiana Class 5A state championship game in 2013.

Topics:
Education News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Louisiana high school fires…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Education News