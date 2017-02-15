1:51 am, February 15, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Family plans to seek…

Family plans to seek compensation for Henrietta Lacks’ cells

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 1:00 am 02/15/2017 01:00am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The son of Henrietta Lacks is seeking compensation for the unauthorized use of his mother’s cells in scientific research since her 1951 death, as detailed in a best-selling book. 

Related Stories

The Baltimore Sun reports that Lawrence Lacks, his son and daughter-in-law say they plan to file a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University in coming weeks.

Attorneys previously told the family the statute of limitations had passed, but attorney Francis Lanasa says he would use a “continuing tort” argument that Johns Hopkins continued to violate the “personal rights, privacy and body parts” of Henrietta Lacks over time.

Johns Hopkins officials say no established consent practice or regulations on cell use for research existed when the cells were taken.

The 2010 nonfiction book “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” focuses on Lacks’ cell line, one of the most important in medical research.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Education News Latest News Local News Maryland News Science News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Family plans to seek…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Education News