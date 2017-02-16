10:53 am, February 16, 2017
Education Secretary: Community colleges key for growth

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 10:30 am 02/16/2017 10:30am
President Donald Trump looks at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as he speaks during a meeting with parents and teachers, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is highlighting the importance of community colleges in creating economic growth and helping people find jobs.

DeVos is addressing a forum of education leaders in Washington. She’s praising community colleges as “essential engines” for the economy.

“Community colleges are a uniquely American national asset,” DeVos said. “You are nimble, you are inclusive, you are entrepreneurial.”

DeVos was confirmed for the job last week after a rocky nomination battle involving protests, appeals and opposition from two Republican senators. Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos by the slimmest possible margin.

DeVos sought to frame her experience positively, calling the process “an expression of passion.” She says, “I applaud it.”

Education News Government News Latest News Money News
Education Secretary: Community colleges…
Education News