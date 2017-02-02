5:20 am, February 4, 2017
Can the federal government really cut Berkeley’s funding?

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 5:57 pm 02/02/2017 05:57pm
The University of California at Berkeley’s cancellation of a far-right commentator’s talk amid violent protests prompted a tweeted warning from President Donald Trump to allow free speech or perhaps risk losing federal funding.

But experts say the financial aid that flows to students and the grants awarded researchers don’t come with a free speech condition. And even if they did, it would be hard to find fault with Berkeley.

Trump’s Thursday tweet followed a chaotic night on the California campus. Protesters broke windows and set fires in protest of a scheduled appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos (yuh-NAH’-poh-lihs).

Terry Hartle of the American Council on Education says that nothing under current law would enable the federal government to shut off funding based on allegations of free speech violations.

Education News Government News Latest News
