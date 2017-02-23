11:09 am, February 23, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Authorities plan case update…

Authorities plan case update on teacher missing since 2005

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:53 am 02/23/2017 10:53am
Share
FILE-The Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006, file photo of missing teacher Tara Grinstead is prominently displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. Grinstead's disappearance on Oct. 22, 2005, was marked by a ceremony in Ocilla. Authorities in rural south Georgia say they plan to update the public, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, on their 11-year search for a missing teacher. A former beauty queen who taught at Irwin County High School, Grinstead was 30 years old when she vanished in October 2005 from her home. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File)

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in rural south Georgia say they plan to update the public on their 11-year search for a missing teacher.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a news conference has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Irwin County courthouse to discuss the disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

A former beauty queen who taught at Irwin County High School, Grinstead was 30 years old when she vanished in October 2005 from her home in the farm town of Ocilla.

The case has stumped authorities for more than a decade. Grinstead’s cellphone was found inside her home and her car was in the driveway. But her keys and purse were gone. Police said there was no evidence Grinstead was abducted, but they couldn’t rule out foul play.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Authorities plan case update…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Education News