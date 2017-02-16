1:16 am, February 6, 2017
16-year-old victim in Ohio school shooting back home

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 1:06 am 02/06/2017 01:06am
FILE- In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo authorities investigate the scene after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in Champaign County, Ohio. The 16-year-old victim of the Ohio school shooting has returned home after several days in the hospital as a court case continues against the suspect. Ryan Cole, the father of victim Logan Cole, said in a Facebook post Saturday, Feb. 4, that Logan was home. (Eric Dietrich/Dayton Daily News via AP, File)

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — The 16-year-old victim of an Ohio school shooting has returned home after several days in the hospital as a court case continues against the suspect.

Ryan Cole, the father of victim Logan Cole, said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that Logan was home. A video showed well-wishers greeting the teen as he was driven past them.

Logan Cole was hospitalized in Columbus with injuries from the shooting that required surgery.

Authorities allege 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. Serna is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault and other counts. He has denied the charges.

A Champaign County judge on Friday ordered a competency evaluation of Serna at the request of his attorney.

Education News Latest News National News
