11:20 am, February 1, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting, and will likely soon vote, on the appointment of Jeff Sessions as attorney general. Listen live.

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » $150M donation to Cornell…

$150M donation to Cornell will bolster business schools

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:52 am 02/01/2017 10:52am
Share

CORNELL, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University officials say the Ivy League school will use a household products company’s $150 million gift to bolster the college’s business schools.

H. Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of Racine, Wisconsin-based S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., joined Cornell officials in Ithaca on Tuesday night to outline the plans for the donation, the largest made to the university’s upstate campus.

Johnson announced on Saturday that he and his manufacturing company were making the gift to the newly named Cornell S.C. Johnson College of Business. Johnson received his undergraduate degree from Cornell and holds three master’s degrees from the university.

Cornell’s Board of Trustees voted Saturday in Manhattan to rename the university’s business college in honor of the Johnson family.

The 131-year-old, $10 billion company makes such brands as Pledge, Raid, and Windex.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » $150M donation to Cornell…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Education News