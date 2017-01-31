9:44 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » US, Louisiana schools reach…

US, Louisiana schools reach pact in 1965 desegregation case

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 2:33 pm 01/31/2017 02:33pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials from a Louisiana school district have reached a new agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to desegregate three nearly all-black schools in a case that dates back to 1965.

If all of the agreement’s requirements are met, federal supervision of the schools in St. James Parish could end in three years.

The 27-page pact requires the St. James district to implement a new assignment plan to desegregate the three elementary schools. The district also must revise its code of conduct to ensure fairness in disciplinary matters, and will take steps to recruit a diverse pool of applicants for faculty and staff vacancies.

Court records show a federal judge approved the plan Monday.

The Justice Department said in a news release Tuesday that federal and school officials had worked “hand-in-hand” to reach the agreement.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » US, Louisiana schools reach…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Education News