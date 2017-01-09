University settles with student who wouldn’t counsel gays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State University has agreed to pay $25,000 to a former student who was removed from a master’s degree counseling program because he said he wouldn’t counsel gay couples.

Andrew Cash said in his lawsuit that he was removed from the program in 2014 after he tried to complete his internship at the Springfield Marriage and Family Institute, a Christian-based counseling agency, and told a class he couldn’t counsel gay couples

Cash claimed in the lawsuit that he was “targeted and punished for expressing his Christian worldview.”

In 2006, the university paid about $27,000 to another student, Emily Brooker, who accused the School of Social Work and a faculty member of violating her First Amendment rights when she refused to sign a letter supporting same-sex adoption.

Sound: Upcoming

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments