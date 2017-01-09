7:57 pm, January 9, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » University settles with student…

University settles with student who wouldn’t counsel gays

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 7:49 pm 01/09/2017 07:49pm
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State University has agreed to pay $25,000 to a former student who was removed from a master’s degree counseling program because he said he wouldn’t counsel gay couples.

Andrew Cash said in his lawsuit that he was removed from the program in 2014 after he tried to complete his internship at the Springfield Marriage and Family Institute, a Christian-based counseling agency, and told a class he couldn’t counsel gay couples

Cash claimed in the lawsuit that he was “targeted and punished for expressing his Christian worldview.”

In 2006, the university paid about $27,000 to another student, Emily Brooker, who accused the School of Social Work and a faculty member of violating her First Amendment rights when she refused to sign a letter supporting same-sex adoption.

Sound: Upcoming

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Education News » University settles with student…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Education News