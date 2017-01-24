12:52 pm, January 24, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Southern Miss hires Jon…

Southern Miss hires Jon Gilbert as athletic director

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:27 pm 01/24/2017 12:27pm
Share

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Southern Mississippi has hired Jon Gilbert as athletic director.

The school announced the hire on Tuesday, saying in a statement that Gilbert will start at Southern Miss “no later than March 1.” Gilbert has been an executive senior associate athletic director at Tennessee since 2011. He also worked at Alabama in several roles over nearly 17 years.

Gilbert takes over for Bill McGillis, who left to become athletic director at the University of San Diego.

Southern Miss President Rodney Bennett says in a statement that Gilbert was “the right person for the right time” to lead the school’s athletic department.

Gilbert is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, North Carolina, where he played football. He earned a master’s degree in sport administration at Eastern Kentucky.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Southern Miss hires Jon…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Education News