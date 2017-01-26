11:56 am, January 27, 2017
South Dakota governor opposes transgender locker room bill

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 3:02 pm 01/26/2017 03:02pm
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he would veto legislation restricting which locker rooms transgender students can use.

The Republican said Thursday he’d veto the bill if it gets to his desk. He says any concerns about privacy can be met at the local level.

The bill introduced this week would require public school students to use the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities matching their sex at birth. Schools would be allowed under special circumstances to provide other accommodations, like single-occupancy restrooms.

Daugaard says North Carolina has seen major problems since enacting a similar law. He vetoed legislation last year that also applied to bathrooms. Lawmakers failed to override the veto.

Republican Sen. Lance Russell, the main sponsor of this year’s bill, says he’s interested in protecting all students. Critics say the legislation is discriminatory.

