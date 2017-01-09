6:27 pm, January 9, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Area school systems are beginning to announce closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 10. See the full list here.

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Son of ex-school board…

Son of ex-school board member pleads guilty in bitcoin case

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 6:23 pm 01/09/2017 06:23pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The son of a former Florida school board member has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in a New York bitcoin case.

Anthony Murgio faces a decade or more in prison at a June 16 sentencing. He admitted he knew he was acting illegally when he participated in a money exchange business that used bitcoins to launder cash for cyber criminals.

Murgio is the son of a former Palm Beach County School Board member. His father pleaded guilty in October and faces sentencing this month.

Prosecutors say Murgio, his father and another man operated a phony business called the Collectables Club. Authorities say it allowed criminals to buy bitcoins to launder their money under the pretense they were buying stamps and sports memorabilia.

Murgio admitted carrying out the crimes from 2013 through 2015.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Son of ex-school board…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Education News