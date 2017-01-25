4:32 pm, January 26, 2017
School board member defends ‘clean head shot’ Trump posts

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:33 am 01/25/2017 09:33am
MEADVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school board member is defending social media posts critical of President Donald Trump with hashtags saying people could “Make America Great Again” with a “clean head shot.”

A resident complained at a Crawford Central School Board meeting Monday about Glenn Tuttle’s posts, but Tuttle tells The Meadville Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ksmwV5 ) he stands by them.

Tuttle ran as a Republican to fill a vacant seat in 2013 and again as a Republican in 2015, though he has identified himself as libertarian in recent months.

Tuttle wrote, “#MAGA with a clean head shot,” repeatedly on Facebook in December, using the abbreviation for Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”

When asked if he was a racist, Tuttle responded, “Only towards the trailer trash KKK supporters that make up Chump’s support base.”

___

Information from: The Meadville Tribune, http://www.meadvilletribune.com

