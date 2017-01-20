8:19 pm, January 20, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Breaking News » Education News » Researcher who lost arm…

Researcher who lost arm in blast sues University of Hawaii

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 8:09 pm 01/20/2017 08:09pm
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — A postdoctoral fellow who lost her right arm in a University of Hawaii laboratory explosion is suing the school and the researchers she worked for.

Thea Ekins-Coward and her wife filed the lawsuit in state court in Honolulu this month. The complaint alleges the university and researchers Jian Yu and Richard Rocheleau failed to provide her with adequate safety training and adhere to safety codes.

It alleges the university and Yu told Ekins-Coward to use dangerous tanks unsuitable for use. It says the tanks weren’t designed for flammable gases and weren’t grounded to prevent static electrical discharge.

University spokesman Dan Meisenzahl says the school hasn’t been served with the lawsuit. He had no further comment as the litigation is pending. Yu declined comment. Rocheleau referred questions to the university spokesman.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Education News National News
Home » Breaking News » Education News » Researcher who lost arm…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Education News