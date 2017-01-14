12:37 am, January 14, 2017
Protests shutdown far-right speaker at UC Davis

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 12:35 am 01/14/2017 12:35am
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Speeches by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos (yuh-NAH’-poh-lihs) and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli were canceled after heated protests erupted at the University of California, Davis.

University police put up barricades as protesters shouting “shut it down” grew increasingly rowdy in the hours leading up to the Friday night talks. The UC Davis College Republicans, who sponsored the event, chose to cancel.

Yiannopoulos writes for right-wing Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones. He said on his Facebook page that the event was canceled after “violence from left-wing protesters.”

But campus police said there was no violence or property destruction, and no arrests were made.

The school’s Interim Chancellor Ralph Hexter said he was “deeply disappointed” by the protests and cancellation.

