Prosecutor wants school shooting case moved to adult court

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:03 am 01/23/2017 12:03am
Law enforcement and EMS wait outside after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says he will ask that a school shooting case be moved to the adult criminal justice system.

Authorities say a 17-year-old shooter fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at a high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

Two students were wounded, one critically.

The suspect was initially held in a juvenile center on a charge of felonious assault.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevn Talebi (tuh-LEE’-bee) says the teen will face a number of additional charges, including attempted murder.

Talebi says moving the case to common pleas court is appropriate because of the nature of the charges and also for the safety of the community.

The West Liberty-Salem Schools district plans to resume classes Tuesday.

Breaking News Education News National News
