National fraternity drops Nevada chapter after teen’s death

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A national fraternity has revoked the charter of its chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, where an 18-year-old pledge died after falling down a stairway.

Sigma Nu executive Brad Beacham said Thursday an investigation by the Lexington, Virginia-based fraternity found violations of alcohol and hazing policies at the chapter.

The student conduct office last month suspended the chapter for 15 years for violating school alcohol policy and conduct codes in the October death of Ryan Abele of Concord, California.

Beacham says the national organization is working with campus officials to finalize that action.

University officials concluded the fraternity violated alcohol policies and codes of conduct after investigating allegations of marijuana use and topless dancers at a pledging event.

Campus police declined to seek criminal charges.

This story corrects reference to the headquarters city of Sigma Nu as Virginia, not Kentucky.

