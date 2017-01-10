3:28 am, January 10, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Michigan charter school backed…

Michigan charter school backed by DeVos growing

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 3:17 am 01/10/2017 03:17am
Share

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Betsy DeVos played a key role in encouraging her husband to set up a Western Michigan charter school, an education philosophy likely to continue if she’s confirmed by the Senate as education secretary.

DeVos faces a Senate panel considering her nomination on Wednesday.

West Michigan Aviation Academy is a unique, nonprofit public high school started in 2010 by Dick DeVos. It has has grown from 80 students in rundown office space at Gerald R. Ford International Airport to its own building with 600 students. Like traditional public schools, it operates with a per-student allowance from the state, roughly $7,500 this year. Family foundation tax records show Betsy and Dick DeVos gave more than $7 million through 2014, including a $3 million no-interest loan to expand and equip the building.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Education News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » Education News » Michigan charter school backed…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Education News