Man facing sex charges involving Vietnamese exchange student

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 7:25 am 01/04/2017 07:25am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando, Florida, man is facing charges after being accused of forcing an exchange student to have sex with him multiple times while she was living with him.

WFTV-TV reports (http://at.wftv.com/2hPUm5o) that 28-year-old Joshua Perez faced a judge Tuesday on charges of sexual battery and exposure of sexual organs.

Investigators say the incidents happened at the Valencia Forest Apartments, where the victim lived with Perez and his girlfriend.

An arrest report says Perez, who was the victim’s host dad, forced the Vietnamese exchange student into sexual encounters about 13 times over the past three months.

Arrest documents also show that a second exchange student living with Perez told investigators the suspect exposed himself to her as she cooked him food.

Information on Perez’s attorney wasn’t immediately available.

Information from: WFTV-TV, http://www.wftv.com/index.html

