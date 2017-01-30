1:44 am, January 30, 2017
Justice Sotomayor to speak at University of Michigan event

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 1:18 am
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and a judge from Germany’s highest court will speak at the University of Michigan on diversity, higher education and the role of history in their work.

Sotomayor’s appearance Monday in Ann Arbor with Justice Susanne Baer of the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany comes as President Donald Trump is about to announce his Supreme Court nominee. He has said he intends to name the pick on Thursday to fill the lifetime seat held by the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Sotomayor and Baer will speak at morning and evening events as part of the university’s commemoration of its bicentennial. Sotomayor is the first Hispanic to serve on the Supreme Court. Baer is the first openly gay woman to serve on Germany’s high court.

Topics:
Education News Government News Latest News National News Supreme Court News White House
